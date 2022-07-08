Senior Chinese military official holds video talks with US chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, holds video talks at invitation with General Mark Milley, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, July 8 -- General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, held video talks at invitation with General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Thursday.

General Li said that Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that China and the US should respect each other, coexist peacefully and cooperate for win-win results in the new era. China attaches great importance to US President Biden's positive remarks of "five assurances" on many occasions, that is, “the US does not seek a new Cold War with China; it does not aim to change China's system; the revitalization of its alliances is not targeted at China; the United States does not support ‘Taiwan independence’; and it has no intention to seek a conflict with China”.

“As long as we follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and implement the important consensus reached by them, China and the US can surely achieve common development and mutual benefits," General Li said. He pointed out that under the current circumstances, the two militaries should adopt an objective and rational attitude of mutual respect, further strengthen dialogue, manage risks and promote cooperation, rather than deliberately creating confrontation, stirring up troubles or excluding each other.

General Li stressed that on issues concerning China’s core interests, there is no room for compromise or concession, and if anyone wantonly provokes, he will surely meet the firm countermeasures of the Chinese people.

“China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint communiqués, stop turning back the wheel of history and stop making the military collusion with China’s Taiwan region, so as to avoid undermining China-US relations and the stability across the Taiwan Straits. The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Li.

The two sides agreed that it is in the common interests of both sides to maintain stable development of military relations and avoid triggering conflicts and confrontation, and the two sides should maintain communication in this regard. The two sides also exchanged views on maritime and air military security as well as the Ukrainian Crisis.