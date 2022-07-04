Chinese peacekeepers to Mali provide combat wound treatment training for Egyptian peers

By Gao Hongbao and Sun Xiaoshun

BAMAKO, July 4 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali was invited to provide training on combat wound treatment skills for over 200 peacekeepers of the Egyptian contingent on July 1, local time.

At present, the local security situation is grim with frequent terrorist attacks. Under approval of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the Egyptian combat and guard contingent invited the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to provide combat wound treatment skills training for them.

During the training, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent provided training and lectures on dressing, emergency hemostasis, injury treatment and first aid procedures, as well as on-site demonstration explanations and one-on-one teaching, to help their Egyptian peers improve skills in treating combat wounds.