CASC develops hi-tech deck coating for aircraft carrier Fujian

The picture shows the CASC researchers testing heat-resistant material. (Photo/CASC)

BEIJING, June 22 -- According to China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), it has developed hi-tech deck coating for China’s third aircraft carrier Fujian.

On the morning of June 17, China launched its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian with hull number 18, at Jiangnan Shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

On the journey of the PLA Navy to the high seas, there have always been figures of the Aerospace Research Institute of Materials & Processing Technology (ARIMPT), CASC, fighting side by side. The jet blast deflectors (JBD) of the aircraft carrier Fujian used the multi-functional protective coating developed by ARIMPT.

The JBD acts as a super-deck of an aircraft carrier. It is usually laid flat and erected up when the carrier aircraft takes off to block the heat flow ejected by the aircraft engine, making it deflect to a safe direction to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment on the deck.

According to Ma Kangzhi, director of the JBD hi-tech deck coating project, the aircraft carrier deck is a platform for personnel, vehicles and aircraft to conduct training or fight at sea, which has to be anti-skid, wear-resistant, impact-resistant, and corrosion-resistant in marine environment, extremely high in strength. The development of carrier deck has always been one of the core technologies in aircraft carrier construction. In addition, the JBD has to possess the properties of an ordinary deck, while could also resist the erosion of flames. Its protective coating material and process can be said as the core of the core technologies.

In fact, except for the aircraft carrier Fujian, the JBD of China’s first and second aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, have also been equipped with the second-generation protective coating developed by ARIMPT.

“Aerospace materials serve aircraft carriers, and it is a marvelous exchange of cutting-edge technologies,” Ma said. “We will continue to tackle key problems to make the performance of the coating more reliable and excellent, and to support the Chinese PLA Navy’s journey of going to the high seas with more aerospace materials and technologies.”