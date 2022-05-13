Chinese peacekeepers make facelift to Road Tonj-Romich in South Sudan

The 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) carries out road construction of the Tonj-Romich main supply route in South Sudan.

WAU, South Sudan, May 13 -- Recently, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan has completed with high quality the road construction work of the Tonj-Romich main supply route.

It is learnt that the supply route from Tongji to Romich is one of the main supply routes for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The full length of this road is 150 kilometers. Due to the long-term abrasion from vehicles and erosion by rain, as well as without timely maintenance, the road surface has been severely damaged and the potholes could be seen everywhere on the road. The worsening road condition has greatly affected the material supply of the UNMISS and normal life of the local people.

In February this year, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan (Wau) dispatched two engineering detachments to undertake the road construction work. The two detachments were deployed in Tongji and Romich respectively. Braving the scotching sunshine and overcoming various difficulties, the Chinese peacekeeping engineers operated construction machineries to fill potholes and cut bushes to widen the road. Ahead of the raining season, they have completed the restoration of the Tonj-Romich main supply route on time while ensuring the quality of construction.

In mid April, 15 members of the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent received the Sector Commander's Commendation conferred by the UNMISS Sector West Commander Brigadier General Measho Hagos Seyum.

