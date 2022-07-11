Chinese blue helmets complete defense facility upgrading for MINUSMA headquarters

Chinese peacekeepers to Mali operate the crane to hoist the equipment. (Photo by Wang Xingang)

GAO, Mali, July 11 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the upgrading and reconstruction of defense facility for the headquarters of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) after two-month hard work.

Brigadier General Stefan J Andersson, the commander of MINUSMA East Sector, paid a special visit to the Chinese camp to extend thanks and appreciation. "The Chinese engineering peacekeepers have finished the task with professional and excellent performance, and I am proud of you," he said.

