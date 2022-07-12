Xi urges young people across Taiwan Strait to strive for national rejuvenation

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged young people across the Taiwan Strait to jointly strive for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi made the remarks in a letter replying to young people from Taiwan who are attending the Straits Youth Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi said in the letter that he was glad to learn that the young people from Taiwan have found a stage on the mainland to realize their dreams, witnessed the rapid development and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait who are all of the same family.

"We will, as always, create favorable conditions for young people across the Taiwan Strait to learn from each other and provide more convenience for young people from Taiwan to study, work, start businesses and live on the mainland," read the letter.

Xi expressed his hope that the young people from Taiwan can share more of their experiences on and feelings about the mainland with those in Taiwan so that more Taiwan youth will get to know the mainland and join hands with mainland youth to strive relentlessly for national rejuvenation.

Founded in 2003, the Straits Youth Forum is an important platform for youth exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. Fifty young people from Taiwan, who have been invited to attend this year's forum, wrote Xi a letter in which they stated their firm resolve to contribute to national rejuvenation and reunification.