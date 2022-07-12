MINUSMA Chinese Level-II Hospital gives emergency treatment to wounded Egyptian peacekeepers

Medical staff of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali transfer Egyptian peacekeepers injured in a bomb attack to the Chinese Level-II Hospital run by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent under MINUSMA on July 5, 2022, local time.. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)

GAO, Mali, July 12 -- On the morning of July 5, local time, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali successfully rescued five Egyptian peacekeepers injured in a bomb attack.

On the morning of July 5, a detachment of the Egyptian peacekeeping convoy battalion was hit by a bomb while carrying out an escort mission. At 10:15 a.m., the duty office of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali received a notification from the Sector East of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that the wounded Egyptian peacekeepers would be transferred via helicopter to the Chinese Level-II Hospital run by the contingent for emergency treatment.

After 4 hours of all-out rescue, the vital signs of 4 wounded Egyptian peacekeepers recovered and got stable, and then they were transferred to a hospital in Dakar, capital of Senegal for further treatment in accordance with medical procedures. The other one severely injured by explosives was in critical condition with multiple open fractures throughout the body and soft tissue defect and hemorrhagic shock. After receiving a surgery operation in the German peacekeeping medical contingent’s Level-I Hospital, he was transferred to the ICU ward of the Chinese Level-II Hospital for monitoring and treatment. His vital signs are stable currently.

Five Egyptian peacekeepers injured in a bomb attack are sent to the Chinese Level-II Hospital run by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent under MINUSMA on July 5, 2022, local time. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)

Doctors of the Chinese Level-II Hospital run by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent under MINUSMA provide emergency treatment to the Egyptian peacekeepers injured in a bomb attack on July 5, 2022, local time. (Photo by Sun Zhaoshun)

