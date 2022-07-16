Isle version of removable barrack put into use

BEIJING, July 16 -- Recently, a batch of removable barracks suitable for troops stationed on isles has been put into use, which is provided by a reserve assets management bureau under the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force.

The removable barrack consists of two types. The large one is able to accommodate 16 persons, and the small one 8 persons. Distinguished with the performance of salt spray corrosion resistance, it can withstand a typhoon of force 10 with the ground nails reinforced.

It is very convenient and time-saving to build such a barrack. It takes only about 90 seconds for 8 people to build a large barrack, 3 minutes to complete the whole process of the set-up and removal; and 4 people are able to complete the set-up and removal of a small barrack within 1 minute.

With this removable barrack put into use, the living conditions of the soldiers in field training will be remarkably improved, and the troops could spend less time in setting up camp during field training.