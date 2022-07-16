Chinese, Lao militaries to hold "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise

BEIJING, July 16 -- The Chinese and Lao militaries will hold "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise and medical service activities in Vientiane, Phonhong and its neighbouring areas in Laos in mid-late July.

This event aims to facilitate the sharing of medical services experience between the two militaries, improve the abilities of the two militaries to carry out coordinated medical service operations and make emergency response, and contribute to the building of a global community of health for all.

The Chinese military sent for the joint exercise a medical service detachment involving 149 troops, a medical train, nucleic acid testing cabins, negative pressure ambulances, and epidemic prevention vehicles and other equipment.

The exercise will be conducted in the way of "linking the medical train with the secondary hospital, combining medical treatment with epidemic prevention and control". The two sides will hold rescue drills focusing on joint command, on-site search and rescue, infectious disease prevention and control, transfer and reception of the wounded in batches, and placement of the wounded on the train.

The medical service activities following the joint exercise include seminars, academic lectures, and the publicity of COVID-19 prevention and control knowledge, etc.