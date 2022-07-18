Chinese engineering peacekeepers carry out construction tasks in Aweil of S. Sudan



Chinese peacekeepers attached to the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan carry out road repair in the Aweil camp area of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in mid July, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Yiwei)

AWEIL, South Sudan, July 18 -- Recently, the 12th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to South Sudan deployed engineering forces in the Aweil camp area of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to carry out construction tasks including airport terminal construction, parking apron construction, the erection of protective fences around the airport and road rehabilitation.

Aweil City is located in South Sudan's Northern Bahr El Ghazal State. The complex security situation in Aweil brought a severe test to the construction mission. After arriving in Aweil, the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent conducted field survey of each construction site at the first time, and revised and improved the construction plans in a timely manner.