Xi Jinping extends congratulations to world conference on agricultural heritage

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Conference on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS).

Noting that protecting agricultural heritage is the common responsibility of mankind, he said that China has actively responded to the initiative launched by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

China is ready to work with the international community to strengthen the protection of agricultural heritage and further tap its economic, social, cultural, ecological, scientific and technological value, he said.

China will make efforts in implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

The conference is being held from July 17 to 19 in east China's Zhejiang Province by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Zhejiang provincial government.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the UN FAO's GIAHS initiative.