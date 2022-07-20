Chinese military slams US warship's transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, July 20 -- The US guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the Taiwan Strait on July 19 and hyped it up publicly. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent its naval and air forces to conduct security tracking and monitoring of the US warship in the whole course, said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Wednesday.

The frequent provocations and power shows made by the US side have fully proven that the US is the disrupter of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the maker of security risk in the region. Troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the statement.