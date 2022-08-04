PLA rocket force completes missile assault drill in eastern waters off Taiwan Island with all targets hit

BEIJING, Aug. 4 -- Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), released a written statement on Thursday that the combat units of the rocket force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted a multi-zone fire assault drill in the predetermined sea areas of the open waters off eastern Taiwan Island on the afternoon of August 4.

Conventional missiles of multiple types were launched in the drill and all missiles accurately hit the targets, the rocket force’s precision striking and area denial capabilities were verified in the drill, said the spokesperson.

He also stated that the live-fire launching training has wrapped up, with the management and control on related waters and air space removed.