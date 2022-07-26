Chinese teams for "IAG 2022" depart from Manzhouli

Recently, a train loaded with equipment of the Chinese military teams to participate in the International Army Games 2022 departs from the Manzhouli Port in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

MANZHOULI, July 26 -- Recently, the Chinese troops and equipment to participate in the International Army Games 2022 (IAG 2022) departed by rail from the land port of Manzhouli on the China-Russia border, heading to the competition venues of the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” contests of the IAG in Russia.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the IAG 2022 will be held from August 13 to 27 as scheduled, and as of now, a total of 275 teams from 37 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the event.

It is learned that the IAG 2022 is to launch 36 contests as planned, which will be held in 12 countries. Among others, China will host three contests, i.e., the “Suvorov Attack” contest for infantry fighting vehicles, the “Safe Route” contest for engineering corps, and the “Sea Cup” contest for frigates.