Veterans Affairs Ministry initiates special project to help veterans in difficulty

The picture taken on August 1, 2022 shows the scene of launching ceremony of the special project themed “Helping out Veterans in Difficulty” held in Beijing.

BEIJING, Aug. 4 -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA), the China Charity Federation, China Life Insurance Company Ltd., China Aging Development Foundation, and China Veterans Support Foundation, jointly held a ceremony in Beijing to mark the launching of the special project themed "Helping out Veterans in Difficulty" on August 1, the Army Day.

The special project targets veterans who have special living difficulties, ever made outstanding contributions to national defense and the armed forces, and are active in spreading positive energy in ordinary positions, as well as their families. The total value of assistance funds and materials exceeds RMB 120 million, and it is expected that there will be a million veterans benefiting from the project.

It is learned that in recent years, the veterans affairs departments at all levels across China have mobilized all parties to participate in the efforts of helping out the veterans in difficulty. A total of nearly 10 billion yuan has been raised through multiple channels with 32 million veterans becoming the beneficiaries. The veterans enjoy a growing sense of fulfillment, happiness and honor.

On the same day, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs also held a ceremony to accept a donation of RMB 20 million from China Rongtong Asset Management Group to the China Veterans Support Foundation. It is learnt that the donation will be mainly used for assisting and supporting families of martyrs in need and repairing martyrs’ memorials.