IAG 2022: Chinese airborne troops will compete in Airborne Platoon contest

On August 15, the Chinese participating team members from an airborne unit of the PLA Air Force march past the reviewing stand at the opening ceremony of the Airborne Platoon contest of the International Army Games 2022 held in Blida, Algeria.(Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 -- The Airborne Platoon contest of the International Army Games 2022 (IAG 2022) kicked off in Blida, Algeria, on August 15, local time. The Chinese PLA Air Force airborne troops to participate in the contest attended the opening ceremony.

It's the first Airborne Platoon contest held in Algeria, which embraced a total of 15 participating teams from countries including China, Algeria, Russia, and Venezuela. For the Chinese airborne troops, this is their 8th time to participate in the Airborne Platoon, with 90% of the 33 members being first-time participants.

The contest, lasting from August 16 to 27, is composed of nine events to be carried out in four stages, that is, the airborne assembly and rapid march, individual biathlon, military martial arts, fixed-point parachute jump and combat vehicle racing. A total of eight awards have been set up, including Best Shooter, Best Driver, Combat Spirit Award, and Will to Win Award.

On August 16, the first day of the contest, the wheeled combat vehicles provided by the Algerian side used for the first time in the combat vehicle individual race.