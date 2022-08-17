Circular urges study of book on Xi Jinping's thinking on armed forces

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A circular has called on Party organizations at all levels and the armed forces to conduct thorough and in-depth study of a new book on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the armed forces.

The circular was jointly released by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

The book illustrates the thinking in Q&A format. It provides readers with a panoramic and systemic view of the significance, scientific system, rich connotations and practical requirements of the thinking, the circular noted.

It added that the book serves as important reading material for officers, soldiers, officials and the general public in enhancing their understanding of the thinking.

Party organizations at all levels should study and utilize the book, so as to help Party members, officials and the general public improve their understanding of the thinking, noted the circular.

All levels of the armed forces should organize military personnel to read the book and study its contents, said the circular.

It added that leading officials should take the lead in studying the book and set good examples for others in this regard.