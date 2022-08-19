CHINATop Stories

IAG 2022: Chinese, Russian warships won first place each on first competition day of Sea Cup

Source
China Military Online
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2022-08-19 15:18:32

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- On August 17, the first competition day of the Sea Cup vessel contest of the International Army Games (IAG) 2022, the Chinese PLA Navy's guided-missile frigate Linyi (Hull No. 547) won the first place in the competition of naval gun anti-aircraft and anti-missile courses, and the corvette Gromkiy (Hull No. 335) from Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet ranked first in the competition of anti-terrorism and anti-piracy courses.

The competitions for the next stage will take place on August 19, and the Chinese and Russian vessels will compete in courses of naval gun firing at surface targets and floating mine elimination.

 

