Chinese coast guards rescue Vietnamese fisherman

A Vietnamese fisherman waves to China Coast Guard ship 5103 for help in the southern waters of the South China Sea on August 18, 2022.

By Xu Qiang and Duan Xinyi

BEIJING, Aug. 24 -- The Chinese Coast Guard ship CCG 5103 discovered and rescued a Vietnamese fisherman while conducting a patrol mission in the southern waters of the South China Sea on August 18, 2022.

When the Chinese coast guards rescued him, the fisherman had been drifting in the sea for three days after falling into water while fishing on the sea. On the CCG 5103, the Vietnamese fisherman received good treatment. Besides food, water and daily living supplies, the Chinese coast guards also arranged a physical examination for him.

On the morning of August 23, the CCG 5103 met with the Vietnam Coast Guard ship 9003 at the waters near where the fisherman was rescued and handed him over to the Vietnamese side.

A Chinese coast guard provides food to the Vietnamese fisherman on board the Chinese Coast Guard ship CCG 5103. The CCG 5103 rescued a Vietnamese fisherman while conducting a patrol mission in the southern waters of the South China Sea on August 18, 2022.