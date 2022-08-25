Int'l counter-terrorism forum "Great Wall-2022" to be held in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 25 -- "Chinese People’s Armed Police Force (PAP) is to host the International Forum on Counter-terrorism 'Great Wall-2022' in Beijing from August 30 to 31," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The forum, with the theme of counter-terrorism, has two topics, namely, “research on international cooperation against terrorism by military police forces” and “research on counter-terrorism operations via unmanned and intelligent weapon platforms in cities, mountains and other environments”.

According to the spokesperson, the forum is to be held both online and offline, with Chinese personnel and military attachés (or representatives of the military police forces) in China attending the event offline, and overseas personnel online. A total of about 110 representatives of the military police forces from 30 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Brazil and Italy, have been invited to participate in the event, and leading officials of the military police forces from Cambodia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and other countries will attend the opening (closing) ceremony and deliver speeches.

"The forum will serve to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the PAP and its foreign counterparts, and deepen bilateral and multilateral pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism," Tan said.