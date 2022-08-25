"Shared Vision" international peacekeeping forum held in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 25 -- "The Peacekeeping Affairs Center under China’s Ministry of National Defense hosts the first "Shared Vision" international peacekeeping forum from August 24 to 25 in Beijing via video link," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference in Beijing on August 25.

According to Tan, the forum is themed with "Making the Vision of Peace Come True", under which there are three seminars, i.e., "UN Peacekeeping Operations: Prospects and Challenges", "Supporting UN Peacekeeping Operations: Capacity Building and Best Practices", and "Promoting UN Peacekeeping Partnership: Global Collaboration and Cooperation".

The foreign participants consists of officials from major troop-contributing and funding countries for the UN peacekeeping operations including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, ROK, and Pakistan, and officials from international and regional organizations such as the United Nations and the African Union, as well as experts and scholars with relevant research institutions. The Chinese participants are from central and state organs, relevant military units, as well as scholars from colleges and universities.