China opposes any third party meddling in China-India border issue: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 25 -- "We firmly oppose any third party to meddle in the China-India border issue in any form," said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday when being asked about his comments on the onging and future US-India joint military exercises near the China-India border.

The spokesperson made it clear that China has always stressed that military cooperation of relevant countries, especially on exercises and training activities, should not be targeted at any third party, but rather serve to help maintain regional peace and stability.

As the spokesperson said, the China-India border issue is a matter between the two countries. Both sides have maintained effective communications at all levels and agreed to properly handle the situation through bilateral dialogues. In light of the relevant agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996, neither side is allowed to conduct military exercise against the other in areas near the Line of Actual Control, Tan stressed.

In the end, the spokesperson called out to the Indian side to keep commitment.

"It is hoped that the Indian side will strictly abide by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the relevant agreements, uphold its commitment to resolving border issues through bilateral channels, and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area with practical actions."