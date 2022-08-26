Pre-deployment training for Chinese peacekeeping medical contingents wraps up

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- The first assembled pre-deployment training of the UN peacekeeping medical contingents from China concluded at a medical service training base of the PLA Army Military Medical University.

More than 100 service members from four peacekeeping medical contingents participated in the training from May to August. The training courses included policies and regulations of peacekeeping operations, organizating and commanding of peacekeeping operations, sanitation and epidemic prevention, emergency response, and the other four courses. More than 30 experts and professors from the PLA Academy of Military Sciences and other units were invited to give lectures and professional instructions.

At the comprehensive drills following the training courses, all the four peacekeeping medical contingents passed the on-site assessments given by expert teams. They have been fully qualified for performing tasks in the UN peacekeeping mission areas.