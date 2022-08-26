PLAAF aviation open-house activity & Changchun air show kicks off

By Zu Weichen

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 26 -- The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Aviation Open-House Activity and the Changchun Air Show kicked off in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, on August 26, and will last until August 30.

The PLAAF’s J-20 stealth fighter jet, Y-20 large transport aircraft, and YY-20 tanker aircraft will appear together during the event. Among them, the YY-20, China’s new-generation aircraft for aerial refueling, will make its debut in public.

At the Open-House Activity, the PLAAF’s J-20, Y-20, and J-16 will put on flight demonstration; the Augutst 1st Aerobatic Team of the PLAAF, the Red Eagle Aerobatic Team and the Sky Wing Aerobatic Team from the PLA Air Force Aviation University will give aerobatic performaces; and the PLAAF’s August 1st Parachuting Team and the Blue Eagle Parachuting Team will perform skydiving stunts in succession.

The Changchun Air Show has a total of six indoor exhibition halls, in addition to outdoor exhibition zones for the PLAAF weaponary and equipment and the general aviation aircraft. The total exhibition area covers 140,000 square meters, hitting a record high.

Besides, the air show also impresses the visitors with professionalism in the field of industry. A total of 124 leading high-tech enterprises in fields like general civil aviation, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commercial remote sensing satellites, and airborne optoelectronic equipment, have come to display their technologies. Meanwhile, the second China International Forum on Civil UAS Development will coincide with the event, in which many leading entrepreneurs and authoritative experts in related fields will carry out high-end academic exchanges with authoritative information released.