CCG vessels complete fisheries enforcement patrol in North Pacific Ocean for 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 1 -- On the afternoon of August 31, two coast guard ships, the Changshan and the Shicheng dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG), successfully completed the fisheries enforcement patrol mission for 2022 on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean and returned to home port.

This marks the seventh patrol conducted by the CCG on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, and also the second patrol after the two coast guard ships have registered with the North Pacific Fisheries Commission (NPFC) and obtained the right to board and inspect on high seas. The patrol mission this time lasted for 45 days, with a voyage of more than 15,000 nautical miles and more than 2,000 hours.

In accordance with relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and provisions of the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, the CCG vessels strengthened the inspection and supervision of fishing vessels in operation, as well as the information verification of fishing vessels registered with the NPFC, during the patrol mission. They have observed and recorded 180 fishing vessels from various countries in total, among which 20 were inquired by conversation, and five were boarded for inspection.

Next, CCG will continue to carry out in-depth fisheries enforcement patrols on the high seas, proactively fulfilling its obligations as prescribed in the Convention, and playing its due role in effectively maintaining the order of fisheries production on the high seas.