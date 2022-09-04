Seminar commemorating victory against Japanese aggression held in Beijing

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a seminar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the global war against fascism in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A seminar to commemorate the 77th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the global war against fascism took place in Beijing Saturday.

You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event.

The great triumph achieved in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression has strongly safeguarded China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and opened up bright prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the seminar, leading officials from relevant departments, veterans who fought in the resistance war, and young student representatives made their remarks. They reflected on the Chinese people's arduous struggles during the war and expressed their resolve to remember history, cherish peace, and forge ahead for a better future.

Approximately 200 representatives from various sectors attended the event. It was jointly held by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.