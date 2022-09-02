Transportation of recruits and veterans for second half of 2022 in full swing

BEIJING, Sept. 2 -- A chartered plane carrying over 100 veterans took off from Yongxing Airport in Sansha City, Hainan Province, for a nonstop direct flight to Haikou Meilan International Airport on September 1, marking the start of transportation and delivery of recruits and veterans in the second half of 2022.

According to the arrangements for the annual recruitment and discharge of soldiers from active service by China's State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), the transportation and delivery of recruits is scheduled to start on September 16 till September 30, and the veterans’ is to be organized in two batches, with the first starting on September 1 and the second on December 1.

It is learned that the dispatching centers at various levels in the military have cooperated with the civilian transportation and delivery units to get the transportation needs clarified. They coordinated with the railway departments to reserve train tickets in need, set up service desks at stations, while selecting non-stop lines, and offering preferential check-in and optimized services to ensure the recruits’ and veterans’ transportation with high quality and high efficiency.

Some military units have also made customized arrangement according to actual conditions. A dispatch center under the PLA Southern Theater Command has applied to adjust the flight route in coordination with local airlines, so that the charted plane could fly around the island after take-off, allowing the veterans to bid farewell to the islands in where they have once stationed on a highaltitude.