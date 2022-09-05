China's Y-20 transport aircraft draws attention at Airpower 2022 in Austria

China's large transport aircraft Y-20, codenamed "Kunpeng," came under the spotlight at the two-day Airpower 2022 in Austria, the largest airshow in Europe. Designed and manufactured by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Y-20 has a maximum takeoff weight of around 200 tons. A Y-20 aircraft set off from an airport in central China and arrived in Zeltweg on the same day, with a one-way distance of nearly 10,000 kilometers. It is the first time for the Y-20 aircraft to head toward Europe to participate in an international airshow. With outstanding performances in cruise range, payload and speed, the Y-20 is an important tool for long-range strategic delivery and the strategic transformation of the Chinese Air Force in both offensive and defensive capabilities.