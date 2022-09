BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to minimize casualties after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province Monday, stressing that saving lives should be taken as the primary task.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction after the quake hit Luding County at 12:52 p.m. Monday.