China launches cybersecurity week in military barracks

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A week-long awareness campaign to promote cybersecurity in military barracks kicked off Monday.

It aims to promote civility in cyberspace, boost cyber literacy among military personnel, and solidify cybersecurity in the armed forces to create a sound military-related cyberspace environment for the preparation of the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

A launch event was held at the airborne force of the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

All military units will organize their troops to study secrecy regulations on cybersecurity, obtain relevant knowledge and skills, enhance cybersecurity incident response plans, and bolster their capacity to thwart cyber attacks and sabotage, according to officials at the launch event.