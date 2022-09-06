Over 1000 PAP troops join rescue efforts in earthquake-hit Luding

BEIJING, Sept. 5 -- A magnitude-6.8 earthquake jolted Luding County,Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 12:52 of September 5. According to the latest update by CCTV (as of 23:16, Spet. 5), 46 people have lost their lives in the earthquake, with 29 deaths reported in Ganzi and 17 in Ya'an; in addition, there are 16 people missing and another 50 wounded.

After the earthquake broke out, the People's Armed Police (PAP) Force sent troops to rush to the earthquake-hit area for emergency rescue and quake disaster relief operations.

Among them, the Ganzi detachment under the PAP Sichuan Coprs dispatched 30 armed policemen to the epicenter Detuo village, Luding County, to carry out quake disaster affection investigation, road clearance and evacuation of local residents.

The second mobile detachment of the PAP Sichuan Coprs sent out 95 service members equipped with life-detection equipment and forcible entry tools and15 rescue vehicles including excavators and loaders to the epicenter.

The General Hospital of PAP Sichuan Corps has dispatched an emergency-response medical team to the Luding Country to provide emergency care and first aid and evacuation of the wounded. The team set out with ambulances, surgery cabin vehicles, epidemic prevention and decontamination vehicles and medical supplies.

As of 16:00 of Sept. 5, over 1000 PAP service members have arrived at the quake-hit Luding and engaged in emergency rescue and disaster relief operations.