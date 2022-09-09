Chinese participating troops in Vostok-2022 strategic exercise begin to withdraw

By Mei Shixiong and Liu Min

USSURIYSK, Russia, Sept. 9 -- The Vostok-2022 strategic exercise wrapped up on September 7, local time, and the various participating troops began to withdraw from the Sergeyevsky training ground in Russia on Thursday.

As for the Chinese participating troops, a total of over 700 personnel together with over 200 pieces of equipment would be sent back in 5 echelons by railway and one echelon by air. All transportation work will be completed by September 12.

It is learned that during the return journey, the Chinese troops will conduct evaluation and summary of the exercise in terms of organization and planning, cross-border delivery, joint command, and live-fire drills, in an effort to further improve joint operational command and combat capabilities of the troops.