CPC leadership analyzes economic work for next year, makes arrangements for anti-graft work

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Tuesday to analyze and study the economic work in 2023, and make arrangements for improving Party conduct and moral integrity, and combating corruption.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Regarding the economic work for the next year, the meeting stressed the need to fully implement the guidelines of the 20th CPC National Congress and make solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization.

It was stressed at the meeting that the country will pay special attention to ensuring steady growth, employment and prices; forestall and defuse major risks effectively, and strive to achieve an overall improvement in the economic performance characterized by higher quality and reasonable growth.

Proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy will be continuously rolled out to pursue steady economic progress, the meeting noted.

It added that policies in various spheres will be better coordinated while epidemic responses will be optimized to form synergy for high-quality development.

For instance, industrial policies need to boost both development and security, while policies in the field of science and technology should focus on self-reliance and self-improvement, and social policies need to ensure people's livelihood.

Efforts will also be made to further expand domestic demand and to give full play to the fundamental role of consumption and the key role of investment.

The meeting also emphasized the need to strengthen the resilience of industrial chains and supply chains, boost opening-up at a high level and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment.

The meeting pointed out that after a decade of efforts in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, an overwhelming victory has been achieved in the fight against corruption and the success has been consolidated, but there is still a long way to go.

The meeting called for unswervingly strengthening political resolve in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance and ensuring that the self-reform of the Party for the new era is carried forward.

With full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress as a central task, efforts should be made to enforce strict political oversight to uphold the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the meeting said.

Urging strict adherence to the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, the meeting pledged stringent actions against practices of hedonism and extravagance and severe punishment for those who continue to violate Party discipline and rules despite repeated warnings and prohibitions.

Noting that Party discipline must be effectively enforced, the meeting called for integrating strict requirements throughout the entire process from the making of Party rules to the education on Party discipline and oversight of discipline enforcement.

The meeting underscored a tough and protracted battle against corruption. The focus should be on corruption that involves both political and economic elements, corruption in sectors with high concentration of power, funds and resources, and corrupt low-ranking officials, whose misconduct directly affects people's lives, it noted.

It stressed that the oversight system of the Party and the country should be further improved, and political inspection should be made into a sharp weapon against corruption and misconduct.

Prior to this meeting, Xi had chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee during which a briefing was given on the work of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision and preparation for the second plenary session of the 20th CCDI.

The meeting agreed that the session is scheduled from Jan. 9 to 11 next year.