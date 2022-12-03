Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 concludes

People attend the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo by Liu Zhao/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2022 concluded on Friday with participants achieving consensus on "advancing the Global Security Initiative and jointly safeguarding peace and development."

During the two-day event, experts and scholars from home and abroad held candid dialogues online and offline to gain mutual trust, pool wisdom and promote cooperation.

On Friday, participants shared their opinions and put forward constructive advice and solutions on the evolution of patterns of war, the self-interests of major countries and their global security responsibilities, changes in geopolitical pattern and the interests of developing countries, and the sharing of scientific and technological development dividends.

While adhering to the mechanism's ideas on equality, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning, this year's forum also advocated choosing dialogue and cooperation over zero-sum games, openness and inclusiveness over a closed-door and exclusive approach, and exchanges and mutual learning over the say of one party.