9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) ready for mission

The 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) holds an oath-taking rally.

BEIJING, Dec.7 -- Recently, the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) held an oath-taking rally at a training base in Queshan, central China’s Henan Province. The battalion will fly to the mission area for one-year peacekeeping mission in two batches on December 7 and December 21 respectively by civil aviation charter flights.

It is learned that the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) is composed of members mainly selected from the Iron Army Brigade of the PLA 82nd Army Group, including arms of infantry, reconnaissance, artillery, engineer, etc. Upon arrival in the mission area, they will focus on such peacekeeping tasks as cordon and patrol, armed escort, separating conflicting parties, rescue and evacuation.

Colonel Yang Fan, commander of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba), said that through three-month pre-training, they are confident in their ability to complete all missions and tasks, faithfully maintain world peace, and demonstrate the good demeanor of the Chinese armed forces.