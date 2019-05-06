PLA on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 6 (ChinaMil) -- Two US guided-missile destroyers, the USS Preble(DDG-88) and the USS Chung Hoon(DDG-93), entered the waters adjacent to China's territorial islands and reefs in the South China Sea on May 6 without permission of the Chinese government, said Senior Colonel Li Huamin, spokesman for the PLA Southern Theater Command Monday.

He said that in response, the PLA Southern Theater Command soon sent naval ships and air force aircraft to conduct identification and verification of the two US warships according to laws and regulations and warned them to leave.

Li pointed out that the fact that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters cannot be changed no matter what provocative actions foreign military vessels and planes will conduct.

He stressed that the troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command will be kept on high alert and take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.