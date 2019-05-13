Military World Games volunteers nicknamed "Smart Shuishan"

WUHAN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Volunteers for the seventh Military World Games to be held in central China's Wuhan have been nicknamed "Smart Shuishan", the organizers announced here on Sunday.

Shuishan, or metasequoia, is a type of endemic tree commonly seen in Wuhan. It features straight trunk, neat branches and adaptable leaves, which makes it an ideal symbol for the military athletes, according to the Executive Committee of the Military World Games.

With volunteers signed up for the Oct. 18-27 event approaching the targeted number of 250,000, the slogan for the volunteer program, "Be Heroes Behind the Glory", was also released at the press conference.

"We also believe that the appealing volunteer slogan can fully express the great enthusiasm for supporting the great event," an official from the Executive Committee told the press.

The nickname was chosen from 1,177 entries and the slogan was picked from 1,197 submissions nationwide, according to the organizers.

The 250,000 volunteers needed for the Games include 50,000 games-time volunteers and 200,000 city volunteers. They will receive training in 12 areas, including military knowledge, etiquette and games-related English before they are assigned to various posts during the Military World Games.