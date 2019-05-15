Myanmar military chief meets with Chinese ambassador

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing received Chinese ambassador to Myanmar

Source: elevenmyanmar.com

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing received Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang, who had completed his duty in Myanmar, at the Parlour of Bayintnaung Villa at Nay Pyi Taw in the morning of May 13, announced the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services.

Both sides cordially discussed relations between the two countries and between the two armed forces which has become the best and highest level at this time, the efforts of the ambassador to improve friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and between the two armed forces during his tour of duty, on-going assistance of China for Myanmar to gain eternal peace, situations needed to be made for the peace and stability and development of the border region via the friendly relations between the border peoples of the two countries, the announcement said.

Moreover both side discussed about the collaboration between the two armed forces and administrative organizations, requirements to boost border trade, projects in China’s OBOR which will bring benefits to Myanmar, stances of China on the side of Myanmar among international countries with regard to the Rakhine issue, it said.

They also discussed about the achievements of the Senior General’s goodwill visit to China to promote friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries and the two armed forces after meeting with civil and military leaders of China including President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, it said.

Lt-Gen Moe Myint Tun and senior military officers from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army) and officials from the embassy attended the meeting, it said.