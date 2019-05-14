Chinese peacekeeping engineers repair main supply route for South Sudan

By Wang Jiahui and Jia Fangwen

TONJ, SOUTH SUDAN, May 13 (ChinaMil) -- The completion ceremony of upgrading the main supply route from Ajakuac to Mvolo undertaken by the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to South Sudan was held in Tonj, South Sudan on the morning of May 10, 2019. The upgraded route has been put into use.

It is reported that the 567 km-long supply route is both the “aorta” of the local economy and the “lifeline” for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to carry out humanitarian assistance. Due to war damage, poor maintenance, and rain erosion, some roads in South Sudan were cut by ravines and gullies. Therefore, it was difficult for vehicles to travel, leading to serious impact on normal supply transportation.

Wang Yanhui, deputy leader of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent, said that after being entrusted with the task, the contingent dispatched 5797 persons/times, 2773 vehicles and equipment/times and worked strenuously for 6 months at a stretch before the route was completely connected and upgraded. The upgraded route will further strengthen the connectivity of local traffic network, facilitate the travel of local people and promote local economic development.

At the ceremony, the engineering chief of the Sector West of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) appreciated the Chinese peacekeeping engineers for upgrading the supply route from Ajakuac to Mvolo, since the route is of great significance to the development of South Sudan and the welfare of the local people.