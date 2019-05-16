US and DPRK sound each other out in new round game

File photo shows Defense forces of the Korean People’s Army conduct firepower strike drill.

By Du Chaoping

On May 9, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched missiles with a range of nearly 500 kilometers in its second test within one week. On the same day, the United States announced the seizure of a DPRK cargo ship in violation of international sanctions. This announcement marked the continued escalation of the Trump administration’s pressure on the DPRK. The door for dialogue is still open, but no one wants to take action first. A new round of games has cast a shadow over the current situation.

DPRK launched missiles to express apparent dissatisfaction

Following the missile firing drill by the Korean People’s Army on May 4, Kim Jong-un continued to oversee his defense forces in the forefront area and on the western front to conduct fire-fighting drill on May 9, using ballistic missiles, large-caliber rockets and self-propelled artillery, in order to test the rapid response capability of these front-line troops. During the exercise, the troops launched two “unidentified flying objects”, of which the ROK military monitored the flight distances were about 420 kilometers and 270 kilometers respectively. The next day, ROK confirmed that it was a short-range ballistic missile with a range much longer than the one launched on May 4.

The maximum range of 420 kilometers is close to the US-defined mid-range missile limit of 500 kilometers. According to the western media, the missile launched by the DPRK is a modified version of KN-02, which made a debut at the military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army in 2018. Because the shape and design concept are similar to the Russian “Iskander” short-range ballistic missile, it is also known as the DPRK’s version of “Iskander”.

The Foreign Ministry of DPRK said that the test was for self-defense purposes, neither against any party nor exacerbating regional tensions. However, it can’t be a simple purpose for DPRK to test missiles continuously one year and a half after last time.

The ROK Defense Ministry pointed out that one of the DPRK’s aims was to press ROK and the US to change their attitude. The BBC disclosed that Kim Jong-un was being careful to avoid testing medium-range missiles and intercontinental missiles as promised at the first Trump-Kim summit, but no commitment was made for testing any short-range ballistic missile with a range of less than 500 kilometers. In this sense, the DPRK has expresses its apparent dissatisfaction “cautiously”.

US announced the seizure of a DPRK’s ship to fight back

The US counterattacked by announcing the detaining of the DPRK’s cargo ship, known as the “Wise Honest”. The US Department of Justice announced on May 9 local time that the US seized one DPRK cargo ship after it illegally transported coal from DPRK in violation of US and United Nations sanctions.

The “Wise Honest” is reportedly the DPRK’s second largest bulk carrier, loaded about 25,000 tons of coal worth of $3 million (about 20.16 million RMB Yuan) from Nampo Port in March 2018. It was intercepted and detained by Indonesia in early April 2018. New York federal court documents show that the cargo ship and other DPRK’s ships were transporting coal in violation of the UN Security Council sanction. The Security Council passed relevant resolutions in 2017 to ban the DPRK from exporting coal. After months of US negotiation with international agencies, the ship was transferred to American Samoa.

The US has seized the vessel for a long time, but it was announced on the day of the missile launch with the obvious intention to exert pressure. Earlier, the United States sued DPRK personnel and businesses on the grounds of violating sanctions, but it was the first time to detain a ship.

Retired US Army Special Forces colonel Maxwell believes that the DPRK economy can afford the loss of a ship and its cargo. “But the key issue is the timing of the seizure announcement and the message it sends to Kim Jong-un. That is, we can track your ship arrangements, we can seize it under international law, and so we can put even more pressure on you.” He added.

The future of dialogue is still uncertain

Both the United States and the ROK regard DPRK’s missile launches as gestures of dissatisfaction. On the day of the missile launch, Steve Biegun, the US State Department’s Special Representative for the DPRK Policy, arrived in the ROK. He said that the door to returning for negotiations was still open during the meeting with ROK’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on May 10. US President Trump also said that “the relationship with DPRK continues to be maintained...I know they want to negotiate, they are discussing negotiations, but I don’t think they are ready to negotiate.”

The DPRK repeatedly conducted the missiles tests but was carefully not to break through the red line of the US-defined range. The US repeatedly pressurized on the DPRK, but it does not want to give up its diplomatic efforts. There is room for both sides. However, provocations do nothing to help resolve disputes. Once a misjudgment occurs, all the previous efforts may be lost in vain.

All parties should cherish the hard-won peace on the Peninsula at the moment.