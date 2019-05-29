Chinese peacekeepers in UNIFIL complete 17th rotation in Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of Chinese peacekeepers joined the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Monday following the 17th Transfer of Authority (rotation) ceremony in Lebanon's southern village Hinnieh near the port city of Tyre.

Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commander of the UNIFIL, oversaw the Transfer of Authority from Shi Honghui, commander of the 17th Chinese Peacekeeping Operation Force, to Gao Chaoning, commander of the 18th one.

Del Col appreciated the work performed by the Chinese troop at all levels and in all its functions. "Your work contributes and adds to UNIFIL's goal to support strong and capable Lebanese state institutions, which are at the root of sustainable peace."

"Your work helps UNIFIL in achieving its mandate, within the framework of Security Council Resolution 1701, of improving safety and security, an essential prerequisite for peace," he said.

For his part, Gao vowed to follow the UN charter, coordinate with peacekeeping forces and fulfill the mission of preserving longstanding peace in the region.

"We will be fully devoted to various tasks, fearless of difficulties and sacrifices, to make contributions to the lasting peace of south Lebanon," he said.

About 6,000 Chinese peacekeepers have completed their service in southern Lebanon since 2006, which is a critical force to implement the mission's mandate.