Chinese peacekeeping forces to the DRC carry out construction task

The vehicle team pulls out of the “Chinese Peninsula”, the main barrack area of China in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

WALUNGU, May. 23 (ChinaMil) -- The Walungu detachment of the 22nd Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) set out from Chinese main barrack area, commonly known as “Chinese Peninsula” on May 21, local time, to perform maintenance, repair and construction tasks on the 20-km road from Kashanja to Butuza.

Walungu is more than 40 kilometers away from the “Chinese Peninsula”. The road from Kashanja to Butuza is known as the “lifeline” for local people to travel outside, while some sections of which were full of potholes and severely damaged in the rainfall season, posing great difficulties for friendly patrols and local people to travel in the mission area.

Chinese peacekeepers load a road roller onto a flatbed trailer.

The natural condition of the road is tough. Driving on the muddy and slippery road covered in forest, Chinese peacekeeping engineers see the challenges of the construction work. While some sections of the road are very narrow which can only accommodate one vehicle to pass through, the drivers continue to whistle and steer, with the officers and soldiers rolling with the vehicles. Upon their arrival, the friendly forces and local people all gave the thumbs-up.

Engineers secure the rope of a road roller.

According to Jiang Jingjing, head of the detachment, “The tasks are assigned by the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Chinese peacekeeping officers and soldiers are determined to complete the task as scheduled and maintain a high standard and quality of work, to ensure a smooth road for the Walungu people and the friendly forces. ”