Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Lebanon wins two consecutive UNIFIL awards

Beirut, May 22 (ChinaMil) -- Brigadier General Antonio Romero Losada, Sector East Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), issued a letter of commendation on May 20 to the 17th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon to thank for their excellent work. This is the second commendation letter received by the contingent from the UNIFIL Sector East Commander during its one-year mission period.

On the same day, Brigadier General Losada handed the letter of thanks to Luo Maohua, captain of the Chinese contingent, in which he highly appreciated the outstanding performance and extraordinary achievements of the Chinese medical team. He believed that the medical team has “won the wide acclaim of the UNIFIL troop-contributing countries and is the best gift for the UNIFIL and the Lebanese people.” “We are very proud of getting the necessary support from Chinese medical personnel, and at the same time, we can also sense the common goal of safeguarding world peace as their own responsibility from their performance,” he added.

In last November, then UNIFIL’s Sector East Commander Brig-Gen Jose Luis Sanchez Martínez-Falero, also issued a commendation letter to the Chinese medical contingent to thank for their quality medical services, on behalf of the UNIFIL’s East Sector peacekeeping officers and soldiers.

The 17th medical contingent consists of 30 officers and soldiers, mainly responsible for the tasks including daily medical security, emergency medical rescue, and evacuation of sick and wounded personnel, for more than 4,000 military and civilian personnel in UNIFIL’s Sector East. It also offers humanitarian medical assistance to local Lebanese people within its available resources.

According to reports, since its deployment to Lebanon in May, 2018, the Chinese medical team has received more than 6,500 patients, including peacekeeping officers, civilians and local people, setting a record of the China’s peacekeeping medical contingents to Lebanon in recent eight years.

At present, the UNIFIL has a total of more than 10,000 peacekeepers and nearly 1,000 civilian personnel, respectively deployed in Sector East and Sector West.