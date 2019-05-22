City Volunteer Recruitment Program for Wuhan 2019 MWG over Completed

Wuhan, May 22 (ChinaMil) -- Since the volunteer recruitment for the 2019 Military World Games (MWG) at Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, was launched on March 20, a total of 212,000 people have signed up by the registration deadline of May 20, exceeding the planned recruitment quantity.

The reporter learned from the civilization office of Wuhan government on May 21 that the citizens actively run for online registration through the “China Volunteer Service” system and offline registration in various district and sub-district offices, to participate in the eight categories of volunteering services, including civilized etiquette, clean homeland, civilized transportation, information consultation, safe military games, cultural promotion, emergency rescue, and community care.

“The recruitment plan for 200,000 volunteers was completed within 57 days since the commencement of the recruitment activity.” said the official in charge of the civilization office of Wuhan government. According to the registration record, the number of applicants for the post of clean homeland comes to the top, reaching 60,172, while the number for emergency care is minimum, only 15,202. “After general training, the volunteers will be on duty in succession from June 21,” the official added.

It is reported that the 7th CISM World Games will be held in Wuhan, Hubei Province from October 18 to 27, 2019, when nearly 10,000 active military personnel from more than 100 countries and regions will participate in this event.