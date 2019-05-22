Chinese engineers of peacekeeping force to Sudan's Darfur complete support task for UNAMID

KHARTOUM, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Military engineers of China's 15th batch of peacekeeping force to Darfur in Sudan have lifted 120 containers and cleaned up the warehouse to support the task of African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) recently, which shows the "China speed."

"It's five days earlier than the scheduled time. These works help us to get enough time to check the materials and prepare for the warehouse's handover," said Campbell Bright, chief of UNAMID Supply Chain Management Department, who sent a letter to the peacekeeping force to express gratitude.

When receiving the task, Li Meng, commander of the engineering team, led the backbone of the team to inspect the operation site, deciding to use two cranes to provide support.

Working in hot weather, the team dispensed protective vests to operators, sent military medical officers to accompany the operation, and took measures to prevent heatstroke.

Through excellent technology and close cooperation of 16 operators, containers each weighing up to 12 tons were accurately lifted to designated locations.

In the narrow operation room of the crane, Ma Zidong, operator, endured the high temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius and led the operation team to lift a total of 63 containers.

"When I saw these containers stacked neatly in accordance with the standard of our Chinese soldiers, I felt an indescribable sense of achievement," Ma wiped the sweat off his face and said excitedly when the 120th container was lifted safely to the ground.