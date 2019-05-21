Key Chinese defense, tech laboratories open to public

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Twelve of China's state key laboratories in areas of national defense and technology are open to the public from May 19 to 26 to promote their awareness in the country's latest technological development.

The 12 laboratories, located in northern and eastern China, are specialized in research areas such as materials, manufacturing, information and dynamics.

The opening week event for state key laboratories is also part of the efforts to showcase their openness, according to a strategic league for defense and tech innovation base, said the event's organizer.

On Sunday, more than 1,100 visitors toured the state key laboratory on helicopter rotor dynamics, which is located in the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. A lecture on helicopter was also held specifically for primary and middle school students.

The event is part of the activities held to mark China's 19th National Science and Technology Week. The theme of the week is "building a strong scientific and technological nation and popularizing science to benefit the people."

More than 3,500 universities, research institutes and state key laboratories across China are open to the public, and 21,000 science popularization events will be held during the week.