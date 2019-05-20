32 of 35 2019 Military World Games venues now completed, official

WUHAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The blueprint for the 7th Military World Games is being brought closer to reality, with construction of 32 of the 35 planned venues in the host city of Wuhan having been completed, authorities from the Games' Executive Committee said here on Monday.

Officials said that of the 32 completed venues, eight have met the essential conditions for hosting the Games, with a variety of international and domestic competitions being held in those venues as pre-Games trial events. The three venues that are not yet completed are said to have entered the final stage of construction.

According to the committee, most of the venues and facilities constructed for the Games will subsequently be converted into facilities for professional training, teaching and scientific research. For example, the media center will be transformed into an ice sports venue, and the airport will be used for commercial aviation operations, as well as a base for aviation sports.