China decommissions four first-generation missile destroyers

The destroyer Kaifeng (Hull 109), which had been in service for 35 years, was the first of its kind to be equipped with an anti-aircraft missile, thus being considered a pioneer in modernized upgrading.

Lyushun , May 17(ChinaMil) -- Recently, the destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command held a grand retirement ceremony for four homemade first-generation missile destroyers including the guided-missile destroyers Kaifeng (Hull 109), Dalian (Hull 110), Zunyi (Hull 134) and Guilin (Hull 164) at a military port in Lyushun, Liaoning Province, China.

All of the four destroyers had been in service for more than 30 years, leaving footprints in the vast territorial waters of China. Over decades, they had effectively fulfilled their sacred duties to safeguard China’s national unity and maritime rights and interests, and made outstanding contributions to the modernization of the Chinese Navy.

This model of missile destroyers is the first-generation large and medium-sized warship independently designed and built by China. Their service in the military was of epoch-making significance, marking the rise of China’s modern industry and naval forces. Their decommissioning also had epoch-making importance, indicating that China has quickened its pace of building a strong and modernized military.