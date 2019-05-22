Chinese frigate returns after international exercise

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese frigate Xiangtan returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Tuesday after finishing an international exercise.

The exercise lasted from late April to May, and was part of the ASEAN Defence Minister's Meeting-Plus.

Frigate Xiangtan conducted exercises including rescuing ships hijacked by pirates, maritime communications and helicopter landing with participating vessels from other counties.

The frigate also attended opening and closing ceremonies for the exercise and an opening day in Singapore. It took 26 days for the frigate to complete the voyage of over 5,600 nautical miles.