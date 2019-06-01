Chinese state councilor meets U.S. acting defense secretary on military relationship

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (R) shakes hands with Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore on Friday. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held talks here with U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan prior to the opening of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday, and the atmosphere was "positive and constructive", said Wu Qian, spokesperson of the Chinese defense ministry.

This was the Chinese minister's first talks with Shanahan as U.S. acting defense secretary, and the two discussed Sino-U.S. military relationship, the Korean Peninsula issue and other affairs of joint concern "in a frank and friendly manner," and they have reached some consensus, Wu said.

"Both sides agreed that it's very important to maintain a stable Sino-U.S. military relationship," Wu said. "The two militaries should implement the consensus reached between the two heads of states, deepen exchanges and cooperation, contain divergence and risks, so as to make the relationship the stabilizer of bilateral relations," he elaborated.

On Taiwan-related issues, the Chinese minister pointed out that the United States has recently taken a series of negative actions, and the Chinese side strongly objects them. "On the matter of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the U.S. side should never underestimate the resolve, determination and capability of the Chinese military," Wu quoted the minister as saying.

Both sides agreed to jointly push forward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and safeguard the peace and stability of the region, he added.

Wei and Shanahan are here to attend the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue, also called the Asia Security Summit, and they will each deliver a speech at the plenary sessions on Saturday and Sunday.